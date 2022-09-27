Nigeria: Benin Culture, Tradition to Be Showcased in Musical Concert

27 September 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Sunday Okobi

To portray and preserve the rich culture and tradition of the Benin people of Edo State, a group of film makers has planned to premiere a movie, 'Gbege', which it said would also address the issues of cultural preservation so as to avoid it going into extinction.

In a statement issued yesterday by the organisers led by a movie producer and film-maker, Ojo Hopkins Osahon, they said they have also finally concluded plans to host a musical and movie concert in preparation for the release of the movie 'Gbege' (The Omodion Saga) produced under his Ojeki Integrated Service Company.

The movie, which is directed by ace Director; Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen, is set to be premiered in the ancient city of Benin in Edo State on October 6 with the musical concert.

According to the organiser in the statement, the concert will feature an array of A-list cast from the movie including Broda Shaggy, Harry B, Ini Edo, Mercy Aigbe, Zubby Michael, Sam Dede and a host of others.

The statement added that Lagos and Port Harcourt would also host the movie premiere on September 28 and October 1 respectively, before the movie is finally released to the public for viewing.

