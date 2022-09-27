Gambia: Aminata Touré to Run for 2024 Senegal Presidency

27 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)

Aminata Touré has officially announced her candidacy for the 2024 Senegalese presidential election.

The former Prime Minister of Senegal has decided to abandon the Coalition Benno Boka Yakarr after the selection of the President of Parliament, a position she said Macky offered her prior to the National Assembly elections.

"Macky Sall called me 15 minutes before the announcement of my candidature as President of Assembly to tell me he has changed his mind and that he has another candidate," he said.

"I would be president of the National Assembly today, if I were in favour of the third mandate," she stated.

Aminata Touré insists that there was an agreement between President Macky Sall and her for the Presidency of the Assembly. "We discussed it and agreed that the position would come to me." We had an agreement. This is the truth and I meant to say it."

The President phoned me to tell me that he had changed his mind and chosen a different profile on Monday, the installation day of the Assembly (September 12) at 9am on Monday, the Assembly day," she revealed.

"Believe it, if I were in favour of the third term, I would been president of the National Assembly today," she emphasised.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X