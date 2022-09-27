Gambia: U.S. Dept of Agriculture Awards U.S.$28.5 Million Gambia

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded $28.5 million to The Gambia to assist the country's food security program.

The funds are being awarded through the McGovern-Dole International Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program, which is administered by USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service. This award is part of President Biden's $2 billion additional funding to strengthen global food security, announced at the United Nations General Assembly.

The McGovern-Dole International Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program helps support education, child development and food security in low-income, food-deficit countries around the globe. The program provides for the donation of U.S. agricultural commodities, as well as financial and technical assistance, to support school feeding and maternal and child nutrition projects.

The key objective of the McGovern-Dole Program is to reduce hunger and improve literacy and primary education, especially for girls. By providing school meals, teacher training and related support, McGovern-Dole projects help boost school enrollment and academic performance. At the same time, the program also focuses on improving children's health and learning capacity before they start school by offering nutrition programs for pregnant and nursing women, infants, and pre-schoolers.