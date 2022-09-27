Ghana: National Muslim Conference Adopts 2 Strategic Documents

The National Muslim Conference (NMC) of Ghana have developed and adopted two strategic documents to guide its efforts towards achieving its aspirations.

According to the NMC, the documents were with the Ghana Muslim Education Strategy and the Ghana Muslim Economic Empowerment Strategy.

These were contained in a statement signed by the Acting General Secretary of the conference Inusah Mohammed Baba and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

The two documents were developed at the second annual NMC held from September 22 to 25 at the National Mosque in Kanda, Accra.

The statement said delegates at the end of the conference had adopted a work plan for 2022 and 2023 to be implemented by the management board of NMC and report back at the next conference in September next year.

It said the conference had identified enhanced economic empowerment of the Muslim woman, education, practical Technical and Vocational and Educational Training (TVET) for the youth, and the inculcation of Islamic moral values in the youth as the key areas that need urgent attention.

The statement also said the NMC would work towards pooling resources in order to speedup development in Muslim communities in the key areas of education, health and finance.

"That we recommit ourselves to the aspirations of the NationalMuslim Conference of Ghana as contained in the deeds of the conference, to intra-faith unity in diversity and also to galvanise the Muslim community in Ghana for sustainable communal and national development," it said.

The statement mentioned that the NMC was poised to confront and surmount the socio-economic challenges facing the Muslim community in Ghana.