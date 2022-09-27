Gambia/Senegal: Senegal's ASC Jaraaf Sign Wallidan's Edrissa Ceesay

Association Sportive et Culturelle (ASC) Jaraaf have signed Edrissa Ceesay, Gambian central defender from Wallidan FC on a 2-year loan deal.

The signing was officially confirmed by Wallidan FC on Sunday, who expressed satisfaction and best wishes to the young central defender.

ASC Jaraaf plays in the top division of Senegalese football and is also based in the capital, Dakar.

ASC Jaraaf is considered one of the most popular clubs in Senegal. It is also the club with the greatest number of major national trophies won, totaling 28.