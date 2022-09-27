Nigeria: Insecurity - Top Police Officers Begin Patrol On Enugu Highways

As part of efforts to ensure the security and safety of citizens in the state, senior officers including Commissioner of police, Ahmed Ammani and other senior officers of the Enugu State command of the Nigerian Police Force have commenced a visibility patrol of some major highways and locations in the state.

A statement by spokesman of the command, Daniel Ndukwe said the patrol tour of duty is aimed at building the confidence of citizens and reassuring them of their security and safety.

He stated that the commissioner and other officers patrolled Ugwuogo-Nike/Opi/Nsukka and Enugu/Onitsha Highways, as well as Oji-River and Inyi communities in Oji-River local government area.

Ndukwe disclosed that the commissioner has reiterated the resolve of the command to rid the State of unrepentant criminal elements and to ensure that public security and safety is maximally maintained.

"The CP was joined in the patrol tour of duty by DCP Olasoji Akinbayo (DC operations), ACP Princewill Ijeoma (Commanding Officer, 3 PMF Enugu), CSP Ogbonna Nwota (Commanding Officer, SPU Base 21 Enugu), CSP Mairiga Ibrahim (Second-in-Command, 76 PMF Nsukka), amongst other Senior Police Officers." He stated.