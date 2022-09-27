Nigeria: PDP On Life Support, Manifests Extreme Signs of Weakness - APC

27 September 2022
Leadership (Abuja)

Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has flayed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing the party as one on "life support"

The party's state publicity secretary, Hon. Cajethan Duke in a statement said PDP in Imo State has once again, demonstrated its propensity to being in its last stage of functionality.

APC made the comments in a reaction to PDP's recent outburst where it said Imo state has been run aground by the APC.

In response, APC said "nothing can be more disingenuous and sickening than the above lame accusation by the grossly disunited PDP," adding: "let it be known to PDP, a party in life support, that all the present maladies being witnessed in the state Assembly, as well as the country as a whole, was due to the umbrella party's misrule, mis governance as well as leadership failure.

"Until the arrival of PDP in Imo, our dear state used to be peaceful and calm. It was during the tenure of a PDP governor that we witnessed a political assassination for the first time and that tragic experience took place in Orlu zone. Can you now see why Orlu is a conundrum of blood till date?"

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X