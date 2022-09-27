Nigeria: PDP On Life Support, Manifests Extreme Signs of Weakness - APC

Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has flayed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing the party as one on "life support"

The party's state publicity secretary, Hon. Cajethan Duke in a statement said PDP in Imo State has once again, demonstrated its propensity to being in its last stage of functionality.

APC made the comments in a reaction to PDP's recent outburst where it said Imo state has been run aground by the APC.

In response, APC said "nothing can be more disingenuous and sickening than the above lame accusation by the grossly disunited PDP," adding: "let it be known to PDP, a party in life support, that all the present maladies being witnessed in the state Assembly, as well as the country as a whole, was due to the umbrella party's misrule, mis governance as well as leadership failure.

"Until the arrival of PDP in Imo, our dear state used to be peaceful and calm. It was during the tenure of a PDP governor that we witnessed a political assassination for the first time and that tragic experience took place in Orlu zone. Can you now see why Orlu is a conundrum of blood till date?"