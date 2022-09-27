Nigeria: #EndSARS - CJ Asks Lagos to Reconstruct Igbosere High Court

Almost two years after the Igbosere High Court in Lagos was razed and vandalised by suspected hoodlums during the 2020 #EndSARS protest, the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba on Monday called on the state government to reconstruct the court.

Justice Alogba maintained that the restoration of the court, which was regarded as the oldest and most recognizable court building in Nigeria, would ease the accommodation problem that the Lagos State Judiciary is currently battling.

The chief judge appealed during the opening prayer session for the 2022/2023 Legal Year of state Judiciary held at the Lagos Central Mosque, Lagos Island.

He lamented the destruction of the Igbosere High Court, which occurred on October 21, 2020, he insisted that the court building was a monumental edifice that must be revived.

Justice Alogba also stressed that the best way for the judiciary to continue to effectively discharge its duty is when it is devoid of state and public interference in adjudicating justice delivery.