Ghana: Sakora FC Aiming to Climb High

A formidable Teshie-based Greater Accra Division Two outfit, Sakora FC, are leaving no stone unturned to navigate their path to first division football in the next couple of years.

Even though the club finished in mid-position last season, they hope to do better this term and steadily make their way to the echelons of the big game.

Founder of the club, Mr Felix Timen, who is popularly identified in private life as Sakora, told the Times Sports last week that his outfit was endowed with talented cream of players ready to carve a niche for themselves.

"We were formed only in 2015 as a division three side and qualified to the next level in 2017. That should tell you about the quality we possess.

"Now, things have been slow a bit; but we shall get into our groove again as we work our fingers to the bone," Mr Timen said.

Aside dreaming big for Sakora FC, the US-based entrepreneur is focused on building a future for the youth.

"As I said earlier, we have a multi-talented collection of players and I intend to support those who demonstrate a lot more seriousness and hunger to excel."

For the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club, Daniel Adjei Ablorh, qualification to division two did not come on a silver platter, "even though we went through the third division league unbeaten."

"Though we enjoyed an unbeaten run, we had to work pretty hard to upstage La United 2-1 in the Accra East Zone 3 play-off held at the NunguaPresby Park."

He recalled that Sakora FC side - skippered by Charles Abladey, struck first through their general captain Raymond Tetteh, but the goal was wiped out before K. Abeiku scored the momentous winner on the 90th-minute mark to seal the deserved spot in division two.

The CEO paid glowing tributes to the club's founder as well as Maama Muller, Eddie BoyeLarbie and former Black Stars player, Richard Naawu, who assisted the technical team, to ensure victory.

"It was a memorable day as the club's founder arrived from the USA just in time before the final whistle to herald an unending celebration back to Teshie."

Executive member of Sakora FC, Daniel Naawu, said the club have a glimmering future and would go far in the years to come.