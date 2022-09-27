Ghana: Motorists Alerted Against Sale of Undesirable Fuel

Motorists have been advised to be attentive at fuel stations to avoid being served with undesirable or unwholesome fuel.

They have been asked to continuously prompt fuel attendants on the type of fuel they wanted to buy and pay attention to the colour codes, to be sure that the right products were dispensed into their fuel tanks.

The Head of Consumer Services Department, National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mrs Eunice Budu Nyarko, gave the advice during an engagement with commercial drivers and traders within the Wa Municipality in Upper West, last Friday.

She said that the red coats on fuel nozzles meant fuel was super or petrol, black meant diesel while green stood for differentiated products or high octane (Ron 95).

Mrs Nyarko urged motorists to keep an eye on the dispenser screens to ensure that the right amount of fuel being bought was punched.

She also encouraged them to always demand fuel receipts after purchase as that would aid in investigations in cases of fuel complaints.

"Let us build confidence and trust in each other and desist from all petroleum related dishonesty and fraud to help build a better Ghana," Mrs Nyarko added.

The Upper West Regional Manager of the NPA, Bashiru Natogma, urged consumers to report fuel related incidents to NPA officials for redress.

He also urged them to report within 48 hours of purchase of fuel if they suspected anything fishy at the pump or with the product.

The Consumer Service and Security and Intelligence Directorate of the NPA collaborated with the Upper West regional office to organise the event.