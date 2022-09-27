Gambia/Burkina Faso: Gambia to Amuse Burkina Faso in Africa U-23 Qualifiers Today

27 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia U-23 team will Tuesday 27 September 2022 entertain Burkina Faso in the second-leg fixture of the 2023 Africa U-23 qualifiers at the Stade de Marrakech Complex in Morocco at 6pm.

Coach Abdoulie Jammeh alias T. Boy will assemble a formidable squad to complete a dual over Burkina Faso in the continent's cadet biggest football fiesta qualifiers.

The Gambia U-23 team need only a draw against Burkina Faso U-23 team in their second-leg clash to progress to the next round of the 2023 Africa U-23 qualifiers after defeating the young Stallions 1-0 in their first-leg tie.

Burkina Faso U-23 team must beat The Gambia U-23 team at least 2-0 in their second-leg fixture to navigate to the next round of the continent's cadet biggest football festivity qualifiers after slipping to the young Scorpions 1-0 in the first-leg encounter.

