Nairobi — The Ministry of Health now says twenty counties are at high risk of the Ebola Virus Disease.

Speaking during a press conference, Director General Patrick Amoth indicated that these counties include Busia, Nakuru, Kiambu, Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos and Makueni.

He pointed out that others at risk are Makueni, Taita taveta, Mombasa, Kwale, Kericho and Bungoma.

More to follow...