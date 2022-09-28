Nigeria: BBNaija S7 - Meet the Finalists of 'Level Up' Edition

The Big Brother Naija reality television show is unarguably one of the most popular television programmes in the country. Based on a social experiment about 28 contestants are locked up in various locations for 72 days.

Each week, the viewers evict their least favourite housemate while their favourites remain in 'Biggie's house'. This week is the last as a winner would emerge by Sunday, with the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announcing the winner of this season who would go home with N100m prize money.

Daily Trust intimates its reader with the profiles of the finalists for the season which are; ChiChi, Phyna, Daniella, Bella, Bryann, Adekunle, and two Big Brother's riders - Rachel and Chizzy.

Bella

The 25-year-old, Chidimma Esther Okagbue fondly known to her teeming fans as Bella in the ongoing BBNaija reality show was born on May 31, 1997.

She graduated from the University of Lagos, however, she describes herself as a creative. The young lady is a digital content creator. Bella hails from Anambra state. While in the house, Bella began a relationship with fellow housemate, Sheggz.

Adekunle

Full name, Adekunle Tobilola Olopade, before contesting in the BBNaija reality show, he was a digital marketing consultant from Lagos. His other interest is in Politics and Humanitarian services. Nicknamed, Elder Statesman, Adekunle was born on October 6, 1994.

Adekunle had his secondary school education at Kings College, Lagos and graduated in 2010. He later attended Redeemers University, where he studied Accountancy and graduated in 2014.

Phyna

Born Ijeoma Josephina Otabor from Edo state, this contestant is fondly referred to as Phyna by her fans. Another finalist on the seventh edition of the Big Brother Naija show, the 25-year-old reality tv star was born on June 1997.

Prior to the show, Phyna was, a 'hype woman' hence she got the nickname, Hype Priestess. During an interview, she considered one of her talents as repairing home appliances and stated that her graduation from a tertiary institution is one of the best moments of her life. "I never thought I would be able to further my education in a higher institution of learning," she said.

Bryann

24-year-old, Bryann, from Imo State is a musician. He began releasing music in 2019 and put out a full-length project in 2021. Born Brian Chukwuemeka Chijioke in August 1998 to Mr and Mrs Chijioke, he comes from a family of four consisting of his father, mother and his younger sister, who is the last child.

Bryann went to Babcock University for his university education where he majored in Computer Engineering. More so, he also finds interest in music, dancing and acting.

Chi Chi

Before the 22-year-old contestant gained fame through the Big Brother Naija platform, she was both an erotic dancer and a chef. Born on January 9, 2000, she loves swimming, dancing and travelling, and considers herself "an unshakeably ambitious goal-getter".

Daniella

Daniella Utangbe Juli Peters is popularly known as Daniella on Big Brother Naija. She is 22 years old, born on the 27th of September, 1999, by Mr James and Mrs Tera Peters. Daniella has a twin brother (Daniel Atabi Suleiman Peters) and two other siblings--Roosevelt Aruku Peters (older brother) and Imanuella Peters (younger sister).

Daniella attended her secondary education at Word of Faith Group of Schools, Abuja, and then proceeded to EPS La Cite University Cotonou, Benin Republic, for her university education.

She is creative and spends most of her time honing her skills as an actress, spoken word artist, and content creator.

Rachel

Rachel Eghonghon Akowe, simply known as Rachel is a 27-year-old makeup artist with a passion for acting. Although she was born in Kano State, Rachel spent most of her life in Ekpoma, Edo State.

A theatre and media arts graduate of Ambrose Alli University, Rachel has a zest for life and loves nothing more than to touch lives around her through simple acts of kindness. She enjoys singing, acting, and engaging in stimulating conversation.

Rachel is classified as a "rider". As a result, he is unable to win the competition or be eliminated. He would stay until the very end of the programme.

Chizzy

Chizzy was born on October 14th, 1993, in Onitsha, Anambra, Nigeria to Mr and Mrs Francis. He came from a family of six, where he had three siblings - two sisters and a brother. His brother is a lawyer. He hails from Umunya in the Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He graduated from Osisatech Boys Secondary School, Enugu, where he earned his Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSCE). Chizzy later proceeded to Heritage Polytechnic in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he studied Public Administration.

Chizzy is classified as a "rider". As a result, he is unable to win the competition or be eliminated. She would stay until the very end of the programme.