Nigeria/Algeria: Algeria Vs Nigeria - Three Things to Expect As Desert Foxes Host Super Eagles

Algeria and Nigeria are picking the pieces after a disastrous outing at the last AFCON tournament in Cameroon and failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Apart from the dominant green and white colours that are their hallmark, the Algeria and Nigeria national football teams have a couple of other things in common.

Among such is the fact that the Desert Foxes and the Super Eagles won their first-ever African Cup of Nations title on home soil.

The North Africans conquered the continent a decade after the 1980 victory for the Eagles in Lagos.

Interestingly, both teams beat each other in the final to claim their first AFCON trophies.

Several years after, a lot has changed about the Algeria and Nigeria national teams.

The two countries are picking the pieces after a distractions outing at the last Afcon tournament in Cameroon and failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

As it is commonly said, birds of a feather flock together and that perhaps explain the international friendly between these two teams seeking to get their mojo back.

On Tuesday night at the Olympic Stadium in Oran, while the Eagles will be seeking to soar at a high altitude, their host will be preoccupied with outfoxing the three-time African champions

Here are three things to expect:

Moses Simon to lead Eagles again

Though not cast in stone, the petite Nantes of France winger may most likely be given the captain's armband again.

In the absence of Ahmed Musa and William Troost-Ekong last time against Sao Tome and Principe, Moses was handed the leadership role.

Interestingly, that outing produced Nigeria's biggest victory ever as the Super Eagles cruised to a 10-0 win in that Afcon qualifying match.

"It's a big honour for me to wear the captain's armband of the Super Eagles. A historic win for the team as well. To God be all the glory," Moses tweeted after that game.

We wait to see if Peseiro will keep faith with Moses to lead again tonight.

Magical 60th cap for Iwobi

Talk about a man in form, that is Iwobi!

As seen in the test match against Algeria B last Friday, Iwobi has been able to bring his A-game to the national team as he has been doing for Everton.

He is one of those fans will be banking on to deliver in Oran tonight, especially on this auspicious occasion of his 60th cap for the national team.

The Everton star has so far scored 10 goals in 59 appearances for the three-time African champions.

The 26-year-old who made his debut for the Super Eagles in October 2015 has represented the Super Eagles at two Africa Cup of Nations finals and the World Cup.

No clean sheet for Eagles

With the trickery of Riyad Mahrez and the superb form of Mohamed El Amine Amoura, it doesn't seem plausible to bet the Super Eagles will keep a clean sheet tonight even if they avoid defeat.

Amoura has been involved in two goals in his last three appearances for Algeria

The Super Eagles have conceded five goals in their last five matches in all competitions.

Their biggest loss in recent times was against Mexico against whom they shipped in four goals in July 2021.