Nigeria: Ex-Super Eagles Captain Mikel Obi Retires From Football

At Chelsea Football club where he spent the better part of his career, Mikel helped the Blues to their first Champions League trophy in 2012.

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has officially announced his retirement from professional football.

The 35-year-old made the announcement via his Instagram account on Tuesday.

Mikel thanked everyone that contributed one way or the other to his largely successful football career.

The former Super Eagles captain is widely seen as one of Africa's most decorated football stars, having won several silverware for both club and country.

At Chelsea Football club where he spent the better part of his career, Mikel helped the Blues to their first Champions League trophy in 2012.

During his time in London, the midfielder lifted every major honour, which included two Premier League titles, the Champions League and the Europa League, FA Cup, and Carling Cup among others.

He had a massive 372 appearances in a Chelsea shirt.

Mikel also had playing stints in China, Turkey and Kuwait before calling it over on his career.

Here is Mikel's Full statement on his retirement:

There is a saying that "all good things must come to an end", and for my professional football career, that day is today,' the post reads.

'I look back at the past 20 years of my career, and I must say that I am very satisfied with all that I was able to achieve and more importantly the human it has helped shape.

'All of this would not have been possible without the unwavering support of my family, managers, clubs, coaches, team-mates and most importantly my ever-loyal fans. You supported me through my highs and lows, even on days that I did not live up to your expectations. I say a big thank you.

'I will also like to encourage everyone who I may have inspired one way or the other in the course of my career to never give up on their dreams, for every time you think about quitting, remind yourself why you started.

'This is not goodbye, it's the start of another journey, another chapter of my life. I look forward to what the future holds and I hope you will walk with me. Thank you.'