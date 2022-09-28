Nigeria: Soldiers Rescue Seven Kidnap Victims in Another Clearance Operation in Kaduna

28 September 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity rescued seven kidnapped persons in another clearance operation in Birnin Gwari and Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The State's Commissioner, Ministry for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, told reporters in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Mr Aruwan said the military told the state government that the troops came under fire from terrorists, locally called bandits, while on patrol along the Birnin Gwari-Gayam-Kuriga-Manini axis.

"The troops returned fire and promptly subdued the bandits, who fled into the forests, leaving behind the captives in their custody, Mr Aruwan said.

Mr Aruwan named the rescued hostages as Joseph Ishaku; John Bulus; Gloria Shedrack, and her four children, Jimre Shedrack; Jonathan Shedrack; Angelina Shedrack and Abigail Shedrack.

"The Government of Kaduna State commended the troops and thanked them for their brave efforts in rescuing the victims.

"The seven victims have been reunited with their families, Mr Aruwan said.

The latest operation followed that of 13th September where the troops rescued 10 kidnap victims during clearance patrols conducted around the Chikun and Igabi Local Government Areas of the state.

Birnin Gwari and Chikun local government areas are the hotbeds of kidnappers in Kaduna as they have made the Birnin Gwari highway linking Niger State inaccessible for motorists.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X