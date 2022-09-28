Liberia: Chief Justice Korkpor Retires Today

His Honor Francis S. Korkpor will officially retire from public service today, September 27, 2022 having obtained the age requirement set under the law of Liberia.

Justice Korkpor retirement is in consonant with the 1986 constitution that requires justices, judges and magistrates to retire at the age of 70.

Article 72(b) of the 1986 constitution provides that "the Chief Justice and the Associate Justices of the Supreme Court and judges of subordinate courts of record shall be retired at the age of seventy; provided, however, that a justice of judge who has attained that age may continue in office for as long as may be necessary to enable him to render judgment or perform any other judicial duty in regard to proceedings entertained by him before the attained that age."

Korkpor turns 70 on September 5, 2022, something that birthed his departure from public service and as Chief Justice of the Republic of Liberia by extension.

Having completed matters before him, Justice Korkpor will bid the judiciary farewell today, turning over to Madam Justice Sei-A-Nyene Yuoh who is expected to serve a two-year tenure as Chief Justice of the Honorable Supreme Court.

The retirement ceremony will be graced by Liberia's head of state George Weah, lawyers, members of the public, and other dignitaries in and out of the country.

Korkpor was admitted to the Supreme Court bench in 2013; confirmed and commissioned on April 18 the same year. He had earlier served as Associate justice of the supreme court from January 4, 2004 to April 17, 2014.

He is a member of the west African judges association, a member of the chief justice judicial council of ECOWAS, and a member of the Liberia national bar association.