Nigeria: Declare Your Assets, U.S.-Based Nigerian Lawyer Tasks Tinubu, Atiku, Obi

A U.S. based lawyer and publisher of news medium, Caracal Reports in New York and Nigeria, Amos Onakevgbagbe, has demanded the declaration of assets, release of health fitness certificates and academic certificates of candidates by the three major political parties contesting the presidential election in 2023.

The affected candidates include flagbearers of All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar; and Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi.

According to him, failure of the candidates to release the information to public domain will lead to legal action against them in a court of law.

The US-based lawyer said Nigerian citizens had the fundamental right to know the assets, wellness and academic qualifications of whoever would pilot the affairs of the country from 2023.

This, he maintained, would either encourage the citizens or discourage them to consider casting their votes for any of the candidates.

He said: "Office of the president of Nigeria is a public office, so whoever will contest for this office must avail the citizens to know everything about him or her. The day you decide to contest for this office, you have made up your mind to be answerable to the citizens' calls and requests, so you are not expected to hide anything from them.

"It is on this note that I demand Tinubu, Atiku, and Obi to disclose their health fitness certificates, academic qualifications certificates and also declare their assets to the public, and failure to do this under one week will lead to a court action against them."