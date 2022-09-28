Gambia: 'Lack of Youth Seriousness in Politics Leads to Their Less Participation'

Prof. Sidat Yaffa, dean for the School of Agriculture at the University of The Gambia (UTG) has said that the lack of seriousness shownby young people in politics is the reason for their less participation.

He made the remarks while deputising for the UTG Vice Chancellor at a 2-day National Forum with Political Party leaders and stakeholders on strategies for increasing youth political participation, and promoting peace and democracy.

He urged that youth should quit the blame game and act seriously as that is the foundation of politics.

"We have to look at the political dimension in everything we do as a nation because politics moves everything in every country," he said.

Bakary Ceesay, Co-Chairperson for the Youth Inter Party Committee said in order to have good governance, people must be willing to share power with the youth and women as well as include them in decision making.

"These set do not just need consultation but need to be part of decision making because no nation can hope to move forward when its youth and women are trapped in a cycle of endless poverty," he said.

Omar Bah, representative of the National Youth Council called for attitudinal change among youth and urged them to be part of the process and solution.

Aissata De, UNDP resident representative to The Gambia, said the UNDP is always opened to support initiative that would impact and develop the country. She urged participants to make good use of the knowledge gained and disseminate it in order to promote youth participation in politics.

The event was organised by the University of The Gambia Directorate of Research and Consultancy with funding from UNDP Gambia Office.