Liberia: DEA Raids Gehtto

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency raided a Ghetto known as 702 in the Du-port Road, COWFIELD community. The team led by the Red Light commander moved on the site when several drug users were seated popping.

The Commander said several dozens of marijuana, cocaine and others drugs were seized and destroyed at the site.

Upon arriving at the scene, this reporter saw flame of huge smoke at the back of the house, while residents in the community commended the work of the DEA.

The quantity of drugs destroyed was not discloed but said to have been several thousand of Liberian dollars.

The Commander said those arrested will be forwarded to court on Wednesday, in keeping with the laws of Liberia.

To their astonishment, the officers surrounded them.

Hon. Marcus D. Zehyous, DEA boss

"We just saw the pickup full of officers here arresting them. Da small thing the DEA did here," one eyewitness said.

The Commander, one Uriah said they got intelligence about the ghetto and decided to move in. He commended the residents in COWFIELD, around honeybee compound for alerting them.

Upon hearing the news of the raid, the chairman of the area, Mr. Cyrus Gweh thanked the officers for the exercise.

"I am happy that they came here. I think there is a need to call them again because there are other areas we have been told are here. The drugs business is affecting the youths", he said.

When contacted, the DEA boss, Mr. Marcus D. Zehyoue said they will move to any area where they suspect drugs business.

"We will not relent in raiding any area we see drugs business. Be it in the remotest part of this country, we will go after them."