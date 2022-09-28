Gambia: Brikama Sports Committee Presents Prizes to League Winners, Runners-Up

Brikama Sports Committee (BSC) over the weekend presented prizes to the 2021-2022 League winners and runners-up at a ceremony held at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Sanchaba Youths FC pocketed D75, 000 as the League champions while Manduar United FC received D65, 000 as the League runners-up.

Citizen FC received D40, 000 as the Knock-out champions while Misira United FC received D30, 000 as the Knock-out runners-up.

Meanwhile, Sanchaba Youths FC will rub shoulders with Citizen FC in the final of the 2022 Brikama Super Cup later this year after clinching the League and Knock-out trophies.

Sanchaba Youths FC defeated Manduar United FC 2-1 in a final played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium to lift the 2021-2022 Brikama League trophy.

Citizen FC clutched the 2021-2022 Brikama Knock-out trophy after beating Misira United FC 1-0 in a final played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.