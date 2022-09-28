Gambia: YWAG Signs MOU With Alliance Francaise Banjul

The Young Writers Association of The Gambia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alliance Francaise Banjul to successfully organise the maiden Kunta Kinteh International Book Festival set for 14 - 15 October 2022.

The MoU according to YWAG, is meant to promote bilateral relationships between France and the Republic of The Gambia in the maiden KuntaKinteh International Book Festival, to be held at the premises of Alliance Francaise Banjul.

The MoU was signed by ModouLamin Sowe, Founder of the Young Writers Association of The Gambia and Ms. Justine Guschlbauer, Director General for Alliance Francaise Banjul, at a meeting held on Wednesday.

The MoU includes a grant of €3000 funding by the French Embassy in The Gambia and Senegal.

The Book Festival by YWAG is geared towards promoting a culture of reading among Gambians as well as popularise literary works by Gambians in the country and abroad.