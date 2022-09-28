Gambia: YWAG Signs MOU With Alliance Francaise Banjul

27 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw

The Young Writers Association of The Gambia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alliance Francaise Banjul to successfully organise the maiden Kunta Kinteh International Book Festival set for 14 - 15 October 2022.

The MoU according to YWAG, is meant to promote bilateral relationships between France and the Republic of The Gambia in the maiden KuntaKinteh International Book Festival, to be held at the premises of Alliance Francaise Banjul.

The MoU was signed by ModouLamin Sowe, Founder of the Young Writers Association of The Gambia and Ms. Justine Guschlbauer, Director General for Alliance Francaise Banjul, at a meeting held on Wednesday.

The MoU includes a grant of €3000 funding by the French Embassy in The Gambia and Senegal.

The Book Festival by YWAG is geared towards promoting a culture of reading among Gambians as well as popularise literary works by Gambians in the country and abroad.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X