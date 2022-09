Egypt national team made a 3-0 win over Liberia in a friendly match in preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) under the newly-appointed coach Rui Vitoria.

Omar Marmoush scored and made an assist to help the Pharaohs win the match held at Alexandria Stadium on Tuesday27/9/2022.

Egypt's stars Marmoush, Mohamed Abdel Moniem and Ahmed Hassan scored the goals to seal the 3-0 victory for the Pharaohs, who also defeated Niger 3-0 in a friendly on Friday.

MENA