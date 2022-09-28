South Africa: Another Dam Wall Collapse at Jagersfontein - South African News Briefs - September 28, 2022

28 September 2022
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town —  

Another Jagerfontein Dam Wall Collapse 

There has been another dam wall collapse in Jagersfontein in the Free State, just weeks after the first wall collapse on September 11, which left one person dead and a trail of destruction that left hundreds homeless, eNCA reports.  The disused mine is one of thousands abandoned in South Africa.

Undocumented Workers Arrested in Pretoria CBD

Eight undocumented foreigners and two employers were arrested at a shop in the Pretoria CBD on the first day of the "mega blitz" inspection on September 26, the Department of Employment and Labour said. Prohibition notices were issued against the use of eight other employees at the shop for contravention of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal Wants Zweli Mkhize to Run for Presidency

ANC branches in KwaZulu-Natal will now have to embark on the task of winning over their counterparts in other parts of the country after being the only province in the country to nominate former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize for the position of party president, and national treasurer Paul Mashatile as his deputy.

X