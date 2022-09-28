Nigeria: Buhari's Administration Unfair to Education Sector - ASUU Chair

Acting chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Ebonyi State University chapter, Dr Ikechukwu Igwenyiyesterday accused the current administration of strangulating the education sector in the country.

Igwenyi who expressed concern over the inability of the Federal government to resolve the lingering industrial action with ASUU noted that the dispute will end up crippling the education system to the detriment of the Nigerian youths.

He said that the decision of the Federal government to drag ASUU to the National Industrial Court is distractive and shows lack of capacity to conciliate and negotiate.

The ASUU chairman made the observation while addressing journalists in Abakaliki on the order earlier given to vice chancellors of universities to reopen schools and commence lectures.

"No doubt the Federal Government decided to take the Union to Court, when the reverse should have been the case. No good result can be effectively achieved if lecturers are forced back to the classes when there is rancour, intimidation, trauma, mental and emotional torture and hunger."

"All Nigerian university lecturers are sick because the World Health Organization defined health as a complete state of mental, physical, emotional, social, economic and psychological well-being, not necessarily the absence of disease or infirmities.

"Forcing lecturers to the classroom as vice chancellors and pro-chancellors were earlier directed is like asking people who ran out of a collapsing building in search of help to run back into the building," he said.

Igwenyi stated that the education system in the country is on autopilot and crashing is imminent.

He said that the implication of government actions and inactions will be divided attention as lecturers are now forced to seek survival strategies and second addresses.

He expressed the regret that many lecturers are now selling potatoes, riding Uber and Bolt, and engaging in extensive farm work. "We are losing it and the consequences will be dire if nothing tangible is done within the shortest possible time," he added.

Igwenyi pointed out that the industrial action is a legacy struggle adding that it is a role assigned to the union by history to fulfil.