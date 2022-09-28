Nigeria: 23 Dead, 116,084 Displaced in Benue Flood

At least 23 people have reportedly been killed and 116,084 others displaced by flooding in Benue State.

Executive Secretary of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Emmanuel Shior, disclosed this on Tuesday at a press conference in Makurdi to flag off the distribution of relief items to victims.

He explained that 14 deaths occurred in Guma Local Government Area, two in Vandekiya LGA, four in Katsina-Ala LGA and three recorded in Agatu LGA.

Shior further disclosed that a total of 14, 040 hectares of farmlands had been lost to the flood while 4,411 houses had been submerged so far.

He said that the 116,084 displaced persons cut across 12,856 households in 11 local government areas with 104 communities affected and 14 persons injured.

He also said that the agency would evacuate the displaced people in Agatu who were occupying the highway to a designated camp where relief materials and security would be provided for them.

He listed the 11 affected LGAs as Guma, Vandekiya, Otukpo, Kastina-Ala, Makurdi, Apa, Agatu, Tarka, Gboko, Gwer West and Logo, stressing that Makurdi and Agatu were worst hit by the flood.

Also speaking, a NEMA Principal Officer on Research/Rescue, Digha John, intimated that among all the states affected by this year's flooding in the country, Borno, Benue and Kogi were the worst hit.

John said NEMA, therefore, deployed its water purification truck in prompt response to purify polluted water and distribute same to affected communities in Benue State.