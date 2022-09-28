Nigeria: 23 Dead, 116,084 Displaced in Benue Flood

28 September 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hope Abah Emmanuel

At least 23 people have reportedly been killed and 116,084 others displaced by flooding in Benue State.

Executive Secretary of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Emmanuel Shior, disclosed this on Tuesday at a press conference in Makurdi to flag off the distribution of relief items to victims.

He explained that 14 deaths occurred in Guma Local Government Area, two in Vandekiya LGA, four in Katsina-Ala LGA and three recorded in Agatu LGA.

Shior further disclosed that a total of 14, 040 hectares of farmlands had been lost to the flood while 4,411 houses had been submerged so far.

He said that the 116,084 displaced persons cut across 12,856 households in 11 local government areas with 104 communities affected and 14 persons injured.

He also said that the agency would evacuate the displaced people in Agatu who were occupying the highway to a designated camp where relief materials and security would be provided for them.

He listed the 11 affected LGAs as Guma, Vandekiya, Otukpo, Kastina-Ala, Makurdi, Apa, Agatu, Tarka, Gboko, Gwer West and Logo, stressing that Makurdi and Agatu were worst hit by the flood.

Also speaking, a NEMA Principal Officer on Research/Rescue, Digha John, intimated that among all the states affected by this year's flooding in the country, Borno, Benue and Kogi were the worst hit.

John said NEMA, therefore, deployed its water purification truck in prompt response to purify polluted water and distribute same to affected communities in Benue State.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X