Nigeria: NES 2022 - Experts Discuss Challenges, Opportunities for Women's Economic Empowerment (Live Updates)

The organisers of NES 2022 said the theme is chosen to reflect Nigeria's current macroeconomic and fiscal challenges.

The Nigerian Economic Society is holding this year's conference in Kano, North-west Nigeria, with the theme Fiscal Sustainability and Policy Response for Economic Recovery in Nigeria.

The organisers said the theme is chosen to reflect Nigeria's current macroeconomic and fiscal challenges. It seeks to address cross-cutting and specific issues in the government's policy response to the fiscal sustainability challenge.

Contributors will discuss 'Tracking, analyzing and calculating the impact of government, private and donor investments in women's economic empowerment in Nigeria - The challenge of data reliability and macroeconomic methodology.'

Supported by the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC), PREMIUM TIMES will provide live updates of the discussion on women's economic empowerment which is expected to start by 9:30 a.m.

Follow live updates below;

10:45 am: Sophia Essahmed said financial inclusion is an enabler of other development goals. She said her organisation relies on data to do its work on women empowerment.

We identify the problem by conducting a baseline survey, she said. Based on collated data, we plan and design our programmes on the implementation of activities, she added.

She said data helps in the implementation of activities such as saving household budgets and avoiding fraud and scammers.

10: 30 am: Another member of the panel, Rinmicit Aboki nee Temlong, said data is power and women need data to plan. We need data to implement policies; without data, you cannot implement meaningful interventions, she said.

She gave an instance where politicians that were empowering women with 1000 sewing machines in a community were not encouraging the women to have economical power.

We need to create a value chain not create more similar businesses that are not being patronised, she said.

Once we have data, development problems will be solved. It reduces corruption because it makes it easy to track who gets what at what point, she said.

10:12 am: Ruth Agbo said some of the key challenges faced by women in accessing funds are socio-cultural norms, the fact that women are not seen as legitimate clients and the problem of knowledge gap.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

10:00 am: Mr Kareem Abdularrag reviews the budget estimates and budget implementation report data at the national and subnational governments. He tracked and identified women empowerment projects from the budget documents.

He said some of his findings are that there are many duplication efforts in women's economic empowerment-related projects across MDAs and there is a lack of coordination among the MDAs.

Also, the data on budget performance does not provide disaggregated data on Women's Economic Empowerment (WEE) specific intervention.

The panel members are discussing 'Tracking, analyzing and calculating the impact of government, private and donor investments in women's economic empowerment in Nigeria - The challenge of data reliability and macroeconomic methodology'

9:50 am: The first presenter, Mr Kareem, speaks on tracking women's economic empowerment funds from the national and state budgets.

9:30 am: The moderator introduces himself. He is Bala Kofar-Mata. He said the panel members will discuss partnerships for women in economic development.

The panel members are Kareem Abdul, Sophia Ess Ahmed, Ruth Agbo and Aisha Adamu.