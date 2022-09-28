Nigeria: Lawan Loses As Court Orders INEC, APC to Recognise Machina As Yobe Senatorial Candidate

28 September 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Joe Hemba

The judge ruled that the Senate President is not the candidate of the APC in the senatorial district.

The Federal High Court In Damaturu has ordered the APC to immediately send the name of Bashir Machina to the Independent Nation Electoral Commission (INEC) as the valid winner of the party's primary election for the Yobe North Senatorial District held on 28 May.

The judge, Fadima Aminu, in her almost two hours judgement, described the primary election that produced Ahmad Lawan as a "phantom and therefore a nullity".

Mr Lawan, the current senate president, had sought to usurp the ticket from Mr Machina after the former lost in his quest to be the APC presidential candidate.

