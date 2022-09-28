Nigeria: 2023 - Why We Can't Work With Obi - ADC Presidential Candidate

Dumebi Kachikwu says his party, ADC, is having a conversation with the African Action Congress (AAC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on possible collaboration on sharing of resources.

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, says his party will not go into alliance with Peter Obi of the Labour Party because he is considered to be a member of the 'old order.'

Mr Kachikwu stated this on Tuesday while appearing on "Politics Today," a political Programme on Channels TV.

He stated that he considers Mr Obi to be a member of the old generation like the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

According to the presidential candidate, anyone that has held offices in the past is considered a member of the old guard.

Mr Obi served as the governor for Anambra State for eight years, and he is popular among the youth on social media.

Mr Kachikwu also dismissed all polls that have put the LP candidate ahead in the race, describing them as cooked.

"There is no difference between a Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and Asiwaju; they are part of the old order. They are people who held offices--they are all the same. They have absolutely nothing to offer. There is no reason why we should come together for the purpose of power.

"I believe that there are genuine Nigerians out there supporting Obi and there is an Obi Movement. Eight years ago, there was a movement for President Muhammadu Buhari by the same Nigerians.

"When people want change, anything that seems like change - until it dawns on them that they were probably scammed. I don't think there is any difference between what happened then and what is happening now.

Mr Kachikwu, who was recently suspended by the National Working Committee of his party, said there is an ongoing conversation between his party, African Action Congress (AAC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on possible collaboration on sharing of resources.

He stated that the collaboration does not involve alignment at the poll.

"Working together? It is possible because SDP, (Omoyele) Sowore (of AAC) -- there are background conversations happening to see how we can cooperate, that we are able to share resources. No conversation about cooperating at the polls," he said.

The presidential campaign officially commenced today (28 September) as provided in the timetable and schedule of activities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).