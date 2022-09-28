Nigeria: Bayelsa High Court Introduces e-Affidavit Initiative

The Bayelsa High Court has introduced the E-Affidavit Initiative aimed at efficient and effective administration of justice and to block associated revenue leakages.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Julius Nyananyo, Head of Media and Information at Bayelsa Judiciary Headquarters, on behalf of the Chief Registrar on Wednesday.

He said that the new procedure took effect from Monday.

"Payment procedure for affidavits will henceforth be done through the online payment portal. This process is designed to weed out miscreants and maintain integrity and standardisation of court affidavits.

"The E-affidavit system or process is user-friendly, timely and the applicant's data is secure and easily accessible. Applicants who desire to swear affidavits are required to log on to the website, create accounts and apply by submitting the required information," he said.

Nyananyo said that upon successful submission of details for the affidavit including passport photographs and online payment, approval would be given, while the applicant could print out the affidavit.

He, therefore, advised members of the public who require further details to contact the E-affidavit desk. (NAN)