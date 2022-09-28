West Africa: U.S. Supports ECOWAS Sanctions On Guinea

The United States commends the strong actions taken by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in defense of democracy in Guinea following its Extraordinary Summit on September 20 in New York City.

We share ECOWAS' concern that the transition government has not made progress towards establishing a transition timeline and organizing elections.

The United States supports ECOWAS' actions designed to encourage the transition government to move Guinea quickly toward a constitutional, civilian-led democracy through a transparent and consultative process.

On September 23, 2022, the Economic Community of West African States, or ECOWAS, announced more sanctions on Guinea's military government after it failed to establish a new schedule for a transition to democracy.

In an extraordinary summit held on Thursday on the sidelines leaders from West Africa's main political and economic bloc agreed to freeze military government members' financial assets and bar them from traveling to other countries in the region.

The regional bloc also gave Guinea until October 22 to establish a "reasonable" timetable or face additional sanctions.

"These sanctions were taken with a view to facilitating the process of an early return to constitutional order in Guinea, a prerequisite for peace, stability, and development," the bloc said in a statement following the summit.

Guinea has been ruled by the military since a coup in September 2021 removed President Alpha Conde who had held power since 2010.

Guinea's military-appointed Prime Minister, Bernard Gomou, earlier slammed ECOWAS chief Umaro Sissoco Embalo, describing him as a "puppet wearing the mantle of a statesman."