Ghana: Hearts, Coach Boadu Part Ways

Defending Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak and beleaguered Head Coach, Samuel Boadu, yesterday mutually severed ties after a string of unimpressive results.

Boadu was followed by his assistants Hamza Obeng and goalkeeper's trainer Eric Amponsah, all of whom joined the club on a three-year deal.

The decision takes effect immediately, according to a statement issued by the club's communications department.

According to the club's statement,the decision was to give the club a new direction and energy to realise its broader objectives.

"The club will like to wish them the best of luck in their future endeavours," it added.

Consequently, the coach of the club's U-20 side, Auroras, Samuel Nii Noi was appointed as a stop-gap coach until a substantive was appointed.

Coach Noi would be assisted by the club's former goalkeeper Benjamin Mensah who is currently working on his coaching badges.

The Phobians have been poor since the start of the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League campaign, losing to Aduana Stars and drawing with Great Olympics andAsante Kotoko and lie13th on the league table.

Boadu became the 15th coach to be appointed under the reign of majority shareholder of the club, Togbe Afede XIV 15 months ago.

He guided Hearts to five trophy successes - Premier League in 2020/21 season,two FA Cups, Super Cup and the ceremonial President Cup.

Sadly, he underperformed in the continental club championships as he failed to progress to the group stages of the Champions League competition and CAF Confederation Cup.

The Phobians will play Malian side, Real Bamako in the second round of the 2022/23 CAF Confederation Cup next month.