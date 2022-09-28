Ghana: 'Attacking Supporters of Aspirants Will Undermine NDC Election 2024 Fortunes'

A former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman for the then Weija Constituency, Dan Sackey, has admonished members and supporters of the party not to attack aspirants and their supporters in the course of supporting another aspirant ahead of the party's upcoming internal elections.

He explained that by attacking one another, the supporters and members would not only undermine the party, but arm the opposition parties to 'attack' the NDC before the 2024 general election which would affect the party.

"We must realise our internal elections as an umbrella family and not attack each other because we are against some aspirants contesting each other which will affect our resolve, resoluteness and focus to regain power in 2025 so let us be circumspect in our dealings with each other as a family," Mr Sackey cautioned.

He made the admonition at an orientation programme for elected branch executives organised by the NDC Anyaa East Ward under the Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency.

According to him, the party's primary focus and resolve was to salvage the country's ailing economy and the citizenry from hardships, the NDC was ready, positioned itself to bring back relief to Ghanaians in 2024 and assured the nightmares of the government would not last forever.

"As new branch executives, you must fashion out ways that will encourage those that are hitherto not from the NDC to come and join the party since winning elections is about numbers and motivating others to join the party will only be possible if there is mutual love, peace and brotherliness among us," Mr Sackey admonished.

Irene Mensah, a stalwart of the NDC, appealed to supporters and members of the party to close their ranks and embrace peace, unity and harmony so that their political opponents woulld not take advantage to derail the party's fortunes.

"We need both the victors and vanquished after the branch election to work in cohesion, harmony, peace and unity for the progress of the NDC if the 2024 elections are to be successful," Madam Mensah said.

Patrick Antwi, the Ward Coordinator for Anyaa East, urged the branch executives and members to be transparent and ready to work for the success of the NDC and lamented suffering of citizens but with NDC in government in 2025, there was light and hope.