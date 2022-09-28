Ghana: 'Diasporan Ghanaians, Local Business Partnership Needed to Explore Opportunities'

28 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Claude Nyarko Adams

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, is advocating partnerships between Ghanaians in the diaspora and local businesses to explore opportunities to expand and take advantage of emerging market.

He explained that such partnerships would support the government's efforts in revamping the economy and creating sustainable jobs for the youth.

The government, he said, was ready to provide relevant support and incentives to enable such partnerships to flourish for the benefits of Ghanaians.

Mr Kyerematen was speaking at the inaugural Golden Gala Awards and Symposium held at Washington D.C, United States of America (USA).

Organised by Ghana Diaspora Public Affairs Collective (GHPAC), a non-partisan, non-profit social welfare advocacy collective dedicated to empowering Ghanaians in the Diaspora through civic and political action, the Award seeks to recognise and award Diasporans for their contributions to the development of their respective communities.

The Minister said the involvement of Ghanaians in the diaspora was critical in building the country's industrialisation capabilities to grow production.

"We are fully convinced that Ghana cannot succeed in her quest to become an industrialised country without the full support and participation of her Diaspora citizens.

Beyond the remittances you send back home to support your families, Diasporans have increasingly become a great source of capital, creativity, entrepreneurship, technology, and knowledge transfer. Diasporans have made us proud in many ways and we intend to leverage your capabilities and networks," he said.

In spite of the current global economic challenges largely occasioned by the joint effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the Minister said Ghana's private sector had been resolute and continues to explore opportunities to expand their frontiers.

He stated that, Ghana's stable democracy, conductive business environment and a vibrant youthful population, was indicative that the country was ready to engage in the global economy, through education, technology, entrepreneurship, and advocacy.

"We are working hard to revamp the economy and we count on your support. As the US looks to reset its US-Africa strategy by engaging Africans in the diaspora and leveraging the private sector operators with new instruments and initiatives, Ghana and the Ghanaian diaspora in the US are strategically positioned to take advantage of these new instruments to improve the welfare of its citizens.

Already, the minister stated that the government was implementing interventions including One District One Factory, development of Industrial Parks and Special Economic Zones and strategic anchor industries as part of its Industrial Transformation Agenda aimed at making Ghana the new manufacturing hub of the continent.

