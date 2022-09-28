Nigeria: Editors Demand Implementation of FOI Act

28 September 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Faruk Shuaibu

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has urged governments at all levels to guarantee the right to access to public information which is in line with the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and other international instruments.

The Guild, in a statement yesterday to commemorate the International Day for Universal Access to Information, said the right to access public information is an indispensable element of a democratic space, which enables citizens to hold their elected representatives accountable for the decisions they make and the ways in which they spend public fund.

The NGE, in a statement by its President and General Secretary, Mustpha Isah and Iyobosa Uwugiaren respectively, expressed concern that 12 years after former President Goodluck Jonathan signed the FOIA, agencies and ministries of government had continued to deny citizens access to information.

According to the Guild, if governments at all levels are truly serious in fighting corruption, then, access to information is an essential tool in the war against corruption.

"It enhances democratic accountability and transparency, detecting corrupt practices and enabling participation in the development of anti-corruption policy and law; and deepen trust among citizens and their governments.

"Citizens access to government-held information enables individuals to understand the role of government better and its decisions. With an informed citizenry, governments can be held accountable for their policies, and citizens can more effectively choose their representatives, especially as we approach 2023 general elections," the Guild said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X