Africa: Kenya Hosts Polygon's First Web 3.0 Bootcamp in Africa

Kenya Hosts Polygon's First Web 3.0 Bootcamp and hackathon in Africa. Its goal is to provide developers with the necessary expertise for developing blockchain applications.

The camp, sponsored by the Web3 blockchain network Polygon and the global crypto bank Xend Finance, also intends to give financial incentives to spur developers' interest in the field and present funding opportunities for exceptional developers.

The program's selected developers will learn to create decentralised applications on the Polygon blockchain.

The Polygon Bootcamp, an eight-week intense mentorship programme and hackathon in Africa, has begun.

Polygon is a leading Web3 blockchain network, with some of the biggest firms in the world, including Meta, Stripe, Reddit, and Xend Finance, the top cryptocurrency bank, using Polygon's blockchain network.

The company's first event in Africa will be the Polygon Bootcamp and Hackathon, which uses Xend Finance and Polygon technology to teach developers in the area about the Polygon ecosystem.

Polygon hopes to put Africa on the map of the world with this Bootcamp. Those chosen to participate in the mentor-led programme will learn about creating decentralised apps on the Polygon blockchain.

In addition to others, mentors and judges for the competition include Iyinoluwa Aboyeji of Future Africa, Yele Bademosi of Nestcoin, Dalip Tyagi of Polygon, Shodipo Ayomide of Polygon, Steph Orpilla of Polygon, Damilare Aregbesola of Polygon, Victor Asemota of EdoInnovates, Prosper Otemuyiwa of Eden Life Inc and Jude Dike.

The Bootcamp will be divided between a two-week hackathon and a six-week learning phase. Participants must create decentralised projects on the Polygon Blockchain to compete for significant cash and mentoring awards.More than 2,000 developers from five African nations--Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt, and Rwanda--will attend the Bootcamp, collaborating alongside many developer groups in Africa, including GDG Nairobi. Certificates will be given to each participant.

According to Shodipo Ayomide, Global Head of Developer Advocacy at Polygon Technology, one of the several financial obstacles in Africa is cross-country money transfer.

"We believe that with the proper blockchain education, most of these difficulties can be resolved to utilise blockchain technology." Aside from that, the blockchain industry is a very profitable technology segment with an ample supply of jobs. "The goal of this Bootcamp is to give Kenyan and other African developers the resources they need to connect to such global rich prospects," Shodipo explained.

"Xend Finance will let African developers reach a worldwide audience through Polygon's blockchain as a Web3 infrastructure for developers, including a crypto payment Application Programming Interface (API) and wallet infrastructure," stated Ugochukwu Aronu, CEO of Xend Finance.

Tracks and significant dates

The boot camp, which will begin on October 10 2022, will be divided into two phases: a six-week learning phase and a two-week hackathon phase in which participants will construct a decentralised project on Polygon Blockchain and compete for significant cash and mentorship rewards.

The application period for the camp began on September 26 and will finish on October 7, signalling the commencement of the programme.

Then, from November 21 until December 2, a two-week hackathon will take place. The judges and mentors will begin their deliberations before the winners are announced on December 19.

Polygon's solutions comprise a variety of blockchain scaling tools designed to make Ethereum faster and less expensive for developers and end users alike. Only developers can create such applications, which is why the goal of this Bootcamp is to train them to do so.

The Bootcamp will be divided into two tracks: beginners and masters.

The Beginners track will cover the basics of Web3. This track is intended for developers who are new to the web3 space and have no prior Web3 expertise.

Prizes

The top developer in this category will receive US$5,000, with the first and second runners-up receiving US$3,000 and US$2,000, respectively. In addition, the top ten projects will each receive US$500.

On the other hand, the Mastery programme will concentrate on advanced Web3 learning and is aimed at people with prior Web3 knowledge.

The first, second, and third projects in this category will each get US$10,000, US$7,000, and US$5000.

Partnerships vital in blockchain technology in Africa

Given the low adoption of blockchain technology in Africa, Polygon believes collaboration is the best way to increase adoption.

"We have collaborated with numerous developer groups such as Web3Bridge, Web3Ladies, and others to train and convert African developers into blockchain developers, providing them with the necessary professionals and funding to provide them with the most satisfactory mentorship experience possible.

We've also hosted conferences across Africa, including ETHSafari in Kenya, Africa Money & DeFi Summit in Ghana, and CryptoFest in South Africa, to educate Africans on the various applications of blockchain technology in the continent's fintech industry, "Polygon, Business Development Team Lead, Michael Jordan stated.

"The future looks promising. We regard Web 3.0 as the only industry with the proper technology to solve Africa's various financial difficulties, as well as the only avenue through which Africans can achieve financial freedom," Developer Relations Team Lead, Xend Finance's Dalip Tyagi said

"By partnering with Polygon, its existing developer base, as well as new developers across Africa, will be able to tap into the capabilities of the Polygon blockchain and ecosystem through Xend Finance's technology," he added.

Register for the Bootcamp here.