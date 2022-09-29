Nigeria: 23 Deaths Recorded As Flood Displaces 12,856 Households in Benue

The recent flood that ravaged most parts of Benue, recorded a total of 23 persons dead with 12,856 households displaced.

According to the Executive Secretary of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA),Emmanuel Shior, who disclosed a news briefing in Makurdi, 11 out of the 23 local government areas in the state had been affected by the flood including Guma, Vandeikya, Otukpo, Katsina -Ala, Makurdi, Apa, Agatu, Tarka, Gboko, Gwer West and Logo.

According to the report, in Makurdi alone, over 30 communication had been submerged including Achusa, Gyyado Vilka, Wadata Rice mill BIPC Quarters, Kanshio, Welfare Quters Fiidi, Wurukum, Timber Shade, Tyo Mu, Agboghol, Judges Quarters Extension, Kyabiz Hotel, Ejja Hotels and Suites, Kucha Utebe among many other areas have been submerged.

He said, while 74 person had been reportedly injured, 116,084 persons had been displaced while 4,411 houses were submerged in the flood, stating that at the moment, the government through SEMA was still profiling the affected person while providing food relief materials to them.

"In Agatu, most people have left their homes and are taking refuge on the highways," he said, adding that government has concluded plans to evacuate them to safer places in Ogbagaji.

The SEMA boss, who lamented that the entire water sources in Makurdi and its environs hadbeen polluted, expressed relief that the federal government through National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has sent a water purifying truck to provide the affected persons with drinkable water and prevent an outbreak of water borne diseases.

Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Habib, represented by the Principal Officer Search and Rescue, John Digha, commiserated with the people of the state over the flood disaster.

He explained that the water treatment truck was the first phase of federal government interventions, and further said the process of procuring and sending relief materials, including food and non-food items, to the affected states was in progress.