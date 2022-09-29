Nigeria: Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa Undergoes Successful Surgery

28 September 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has undergone surgery on his arm.

The Sivasspor forward made this known on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

He appreciated God for the successful surgery on his left arm while commending the doctors for "a job well done".

He wrote, "I just want to express my heartfelt appreciation to Allah for a successful surgery on my left arm.

"As we all know, no surgery is too minor, so I'm grateful for the competent doctors assigned to me for a job well done.

"Also to you all, for your messages, prayers and words of encouragement. I hope to be back on the field soon stronger and absolutely better."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X