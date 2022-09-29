Nigeria: Ministry Sues for Calm As Uncertainty Hangs Over 2022 NFF Elections

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has urged Nigerian football stakeholders to remain calm and abide by the Federal High Court Order by refraining from acting or taking actions that would amount to contempt of court.

This was made known yesterday in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, with regard to the uncertainty hanging over the NFF elections scheduled for Friday, September 30 in Benin.

"The Ministry is also aware of the Court Order made by Hon. Justice I.E. Ekwo of the Federal High Court on the 15th day of September, 2022 whereby the Court had directed all parties, including NFF and the Hon. Minister of Youth and Sports Development to maintain status quo ante pending the final Order of Court", he said

The Permanent Secretary stated further that "Following from the above Order of Court, which had also been served on the Office of the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development as 3rd Defendant in the case under reference, the Hon. Minister of Youth and Sports Development will obey and abide by the Court Order and hereby advises all other Defendants in this case, including NFF to abide by the Order of Court by not doing anything or taking any further step(s); particularly, as regard NFF elections that will be or could be interpreted to amount to disobedience to lawful Court Order or contempt of Court."

Alh. Ismaila added that the Ministry is studying all processes served on it concerning this case, and will take appropriate steps or action to defend itself within the context permitted by the law of the land.

On this note he said, "Stakeholders in the Nigeria football family are therefore urged to remain calm and law abiding as the Ministry seeks a resolution".