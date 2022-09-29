Nigeria: Calabar Port Berths 190-Metre Long General Cargo Vessel

29 September 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ike Uchechukwu

lWe're active, not sleeping, ready for business --Port Manager

The Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has restated its avowed commitment to ensuring that Calabar Port remains one of the most viable ports in the country, following the berthing of a 190-metre long vessel from China with 11,800 tonnes of cargo.

The General Cargo Vessel, MV Yong Jin, came into Nigeria on September 24, 2022, with about 100 heavy duty trucks, excavators, fire fighting truck among others.

Speaking with newsmen at the ECM Terminals, yesterday, in Calabar, the Calabar Ports Manager, Mr. Olumati Festus, said the port received over three big vessels in the last 90 days, adding that port activities have kept increasing.

He explained that the frequent berthing of vessels shows that Calabar Port is not "sleeping" but actively creating opportunities for locals also.

His words: "The economy of the state, locals and food vendors benefit everyday, because during break by noon and after close of work, they buy food, water and drinks. All these go directly into pockets of small business owners within and around the port.

"This has once again proven critics of Calabar port wrong, we are strongly in business and this is the third vessel in less than three months. We are open, ready and have the man power for business.

"The MV Yong Jin came in from China on the 24th of this month and over 100 trucks, excavators were among the 11,800 tonnes of general cargo being off-loaded here today and I can assure you that the maritime community has greatly been impacted in Cross River."

On his part, the Captain of the vessel, Xin Jian, said it was an easy sail from China to Nigeria, adding that every navigational assistance he needed was fully provided.

