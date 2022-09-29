Nigeria: No Reliable Data On Tourists Visiting Lagos Annually - Govt

THE Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, yesterday, decried the lack of reliable statistics and data about the numbers of visitors or tourists that visit Lagos on yearly basis.

Speaking at the launch of the Q4-Lagos initiative, put together in partnership with QTOURISM Limited, Akinbile-Yussuf noted that data about tourism contributions to the state's economy is often not captured.

She said: "The need to change this and have a more holistic data of tourists to Lagos State brought about the conceptualization of the Q4 Initiative which simply means 4 Quarters comprising January to March, April to June, July to September and October to December, was developed as a term that will provide an all-round entertainment and fun for Lagosians and visitors to Lagos State.

"This concept also aligns with the mandate of the Ministry to develop and introduce new ideas that will further assist in harnessing the numerous opportunities for the growth and development of Tourism towards driving visitors, and opportunities to Lagos.

"As already enshrined in our Tourism Master Plan, Q4 has been designed with the support of our various tourism stakeholders to achieve the maximum visitor potential for a cosmopolitan Lagos thereby boosting Revenues and Recovery."

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of QTOURISM Limited, Mr Ivor Ekpe said that the platform will be used to establish Lagos as the premier destination all season through a data-driven calendar of activities that will make data of visitors to the State readily available for immediate use and future reference.