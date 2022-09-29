Nigeria: Adebayo, Ikeyina Reconcile, Say Court Cases'll Be Over Soon - SDP

Two men who were tussling for the presidential ticket of the Social Democratic Party, SDP - Prince Adewole Adebayo and Senator Ebenezer Ikeyina, yesterday, ended their feud and pledged to stabilise the party ahead of the 2023 polls.

The duo belonged to rival factions of the SDP and each emerged as presidential candidate. However, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, last week, published Adebayo's name as the party's candidate.

Speaking at the reconciliation parley in Ikeja, Lagos, Prince Adebayo said with the mending of fences the court cases in the party would soon be overtaken by events

His words: "There were cases between Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief Ladoke Akintola up till now and both of them are dead. So when we make progress, those cases will take care of themselves.

"The most important thing we can do is to show Nigerians that SDP can be trusted and for a country that is embarking on a democratic journey, you want to test the vehicle be it sea vehicle, air or land, you check all the parts to be sure that the journey is possible. Nigeria has lots of issues. It is very clear Nigerians don't want those parties that put them in trouble. They also don't want an unstable party.

"The reconciliation would not have been possible without the presence of Senator Ebenezer Ikeyina and his show of leadership. He has been showing leadership for SDP since the 90s. He has shown leadership for every of his political engagements.

"Without him the glory of the SDP in the National Assembly would not have been possible. "Without him, the victory of the SDP in Anambra State that produced the Administration of Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife would not have been possible."

In the same vein, the National Secretary of the party, Dr. Olu Agunloye, said: "Abdul went to court with two cases. He withdrew these cases and still proceeded to clear them in the court. The first one was struck out in July and the second one was struck out three days ago. Once you withdraw a case, a letter is written and you still go to court to finalise it."