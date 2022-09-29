Nigeria: Northern Elders Flay Isuguzoro Over Ethnic, Religious Politics' Tag On Region

29 September 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Moses Orjime

Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has expressed shock at a statement by the purported secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mazi Okechukwu Isuguzoro, in a language the group described as both "irresponsible and damaging to its own interests."

NEF particularly faulted Isuguzoro for singling out the North as the bastion of ethnic and religious politics while he campaigns for Igbo presidency, complete with the threat that Nigeria would not be secure and united unless an Igbo president emerges.

LEADERSHIP however gathered that Mazi Isuguzoro is not the recognised secretary of Ohanaeze. The widely known spokesman of the apex Igbo group, who is the national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze is Dr Alex Ogbonnia under the leadership of the president-general, Prof George Obiozor.

Isuguzoro is from a faction of Ohanaeze led by Chidi Ibeh.

However, the Ohanaeze leadership recognised by the five state governors of South East is led by Obiozor.

In a statement issued by NEF director of publicity and advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the group said at a time when wise counsel dictates that Nigerians should be circumspect and disciplined in the manner they interact with the electoral process, "the juvenile utterances of Mr Isiguzoro must be condemned in the harshest terms."

NEF said this damaging de-marketing of the prospects of an Igbo president would be hard to surpass, adding that Nigerians and northerners in particular, would not be impressed or blackmailed into making choices that were not informed by their own interests.

"On the contrary, they will notice that the apex Igbo organisation is virtually subverting one of its own, and blaming the rest of the country for the postures of political candidates. For the purposes of clarity, it should be emphasised that northern voters will not be stampeded or threatened by Ohanaeze Ndigbo. The north can identify ethnic and religious politics, and will see it clearly in this reckless statement coming from Ohanaeze Ndigbo," it said.

The forum appealed to leaders and elders to show maturity and leadership as the country embarks on campaigns that are, in themselves, fraught with threats and dangers, adding that democratic system does not operate on the basis of threats and blackmail. "We should be prepared to support and vote for any candidate of our choice next year," it added.

