Nigeria: Maigari of Lokoja, Muhammad Kabir Dies At 80

The Maigari of Lokoja, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammad Kabir Maikarfi III is dead.

Aged 80 years, Maigari died Wednesday evening after a brief illness in a private hospital in Abuja

He was one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in Kogi State having ascended the throne in 1992.

The Secretary, Lokoja Local Government Traditional Council, Muhammed Nalado Usman confirmed the death of the traditional ruler in a statement issued late Wednesday night.

The statement said the late royal father will be buried on Thursday in Lokoja at 4 pm.