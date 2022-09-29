Nigeria: Maigari of Lokoja, Muhammad Kabir Dies At 80

29 September 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Maigari of Lokoja, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammad Kabir Maikarfi III is dead.

Aged 80 years, Maigari died Wednesday evening after a brief illness in a private hospital in Abuja

He was one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in Kogi State having ascended the throne in 1992.

The Secretary, Lokoja Local Government Traditional Council, Muhammed Nalado Usman confirmed the death of the traditional ruler in a statement issued late Wednesday night.

The statement said the late royal father will be buried on Thursday in Lokoja at 4 pm.

