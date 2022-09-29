Nigeria: Senate Panel Summons NNPC Boss Over Oil Theft, Dilapidated Refineries

29 September 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

The Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream) yesterday summoned the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, over oil theft.

The committee's chairman, Senator Mohammad Sabo Nakudu, said this in Abuja at an interactive session on oil theft, state of refineries, subsidy, among others.

Nakudu said Kyari must appear on Tuesday to brief the committee on efforts being made to address crude oil theft, dwindling revenue and poor state of refineries.

NNPCL General Manager, Public Affairs, Garbadeen Muhammad, yesterday told reporters on the sideline of an interactive session with the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream) that nobody from NNPCL wrote or called anybody in the National Assembly that the Petroleum Industry Act "has insulated us from appearing before relevant committees of the National Assembly.

"NNPCL is ready to honour any invitation from committees of the National Assembly as regards its operations."

