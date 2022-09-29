Nigeria: Atiku and I Have No Ideological Differences, Says Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has said there are no ideological differences between him and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abubakar Atiku.

Obi made this assertion during an interview on Arise TV Prime Time monitored by our correspondent on Wednesday.

Recall that the two presidential candidates both ran a joint ticket on the platform of the PDP in 2029, before Obi defected to the Labour Party earlier this year.

Obi was Atiku's running mate in the 2019 presidential election, which brought in the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari to power.

When asked about the difference between him and Atiku in terms of ideology, Obi simply said there was none.

According to Obi, their ideologies and beliefs are not different.

He added that Nigerians are left to choose who they trust most out of the candidates contesting the 2023 presidential election.

"I have said it before, there is no different ideology between all of us who are running. Our politics has not matured (to a point) where we have different ideologies, beliefs and everything.

"We are at what you can call developmental level. So, there is not much difference. What we are competing today or what Nigerians think is the choice before them now is of all these people promising the same thing, who can we trust? So, what we are selling now is trust. What we are selling now is character," he said.

Asked if he did not trust Atiku when he was his running mate in 2019, Obi said, "I did."

He, however, added that he would not like to dwell on the past.

"That was yesterday, the past. So, for me, the past is gone. We are dealing with the future. Things have gotten worse. And at this stage, I think we can solve the problem. I don't want to go into the past," he said.