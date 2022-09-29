Liberia: MCSS Schools Hold Graduation At Tubman Stadium

The Superintendent of the Monrovia Consolidated School System MCSS, Isaac Saye-Lakpoh Zawolo, will today, Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 11 a.m., preside over the graduation ceremonies of four (4) senior high schools of the Monrovia Consolidated School MCSS, at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium, in Monrovia.

Atty. Safuah Mai Gray, president of the National Oil Company of Liberia NOCAL, is expected to serve as keynote speaker today for the convocation exercises of William V.S. Tubman High School, G.W. Gibson High School, Pipeline Junior & Senior High School, and D. Twe High School.

The William V.S. Tubman High School will confer diplomas on 235 graduands during its 54th graduation ceremony, while, G.W. Gibson High School will confer diplomas on 214 graduands on the occasion marking its 38th convocation.

D. Twe High will confer diplomas on 207 graduands during its 47th graduation ceremony; while Pipeline Junior and Senior High School are expected to graduate 250 students on the occasion marking its 6th commencement.

MCSS provides primary & secondary education to the Monrovia metropolitan area, Liberia. It was created by government through a legislative enactment on December 24, 1964, to ensure proper and effective conduct of schools in Monrovia & its environs in consonance with policies & regulations of the Ministry of Education.