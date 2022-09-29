Senegal to Recruit 1000 Youth to Monitor Prices

29 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)

President Macky Sall on Monday instructed Prime Minister Amadou Ba to recruit 1000 Senegalese youth within three weeks to monitor businessmen including shop keepers who frequently increase prices of basic commodities and rent.

He said anyone found wanting will be dealt with by government.

He invited importers for a meeting and urged officials of the ports not to delay goods anymore. Custom officials and relevant ministries of Finance and Trade were present at the meeting.

His government would contact India and Pakistan to make the price of rice affordable for Senegal, he said.

Mr. Sall's efforts are geared towards making basic food commodities and rent available for ordinary Senegalese at affordable prices.

