Africa: Burkina Faso Lash Gambia to Cruise to 2nd Round of U-23 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Burkina Faso U-23 team on Tuesday lashed The Gambia U-23 team 2-1 in their second-leg fixture played at the Stade Marrakech Complex in Morocco to sail to the second round of the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The junior Scorpions required just a draw to navigate to the second round of the continent's cadet biggest football jamboree qualifiers after defeating Burkina Faso U-23 team 1-0 in their first-leg encounter played at the Cotonou Stadium in Benin last Wednesday prior to their second-leg clash but The Gambia U-23 team slipped to Burkina Faso U-23 team 2-1 to crash out of the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The victory earned Burkina Faso U-23 team a place in the second round of the continent's cadet biggest football fiesta qualifiers where they will clash with Senegal U-23 team.

The defeat saw The Gambia U-23 team out of the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The junior Scorpions will now hang their boots until next qualifiers following their exit from the continent's cadet biggest football showpiece qualifiers.

Brikama Sports Committee to start nawetan season today