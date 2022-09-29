Africa: Burkina Faso Lash Gambia to Cruise to 2nd Round of U-23 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

29 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Burkina Faso U-23 team on Tuesday lashed The Gambia U-23 team 2-1 in their second-leg fixture played at the Stade Marrakech Complex in Morocco to sail to the second round of the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The junior Scorpions required just a draw to navigate to the second round of the continent's cadet biggest football jamboree qualifiers after defeating Burkina Faso U-23 team 1-0 in their first-leg encounter played at the Cotonou Stadium in Benin last Wednesday prior to their second-leg clash but The Gambia U-23 team slipped to Burkina Faso U-23 team 2-1 to crash out of the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The victory earned Burkina Faso U-23 team a place in the second round of the continent's cadet biggest football fiesta qualifiers where they will clash with Senegal U-23 team.

The defeat saw The Gambia U-23 team out of the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The junior Scorpions will now hang their boots until next qualifiers following their exit from the continent's cadet biggest football showpiece qualifiers.

Brikama Sports Committee to start nawetan season today

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X