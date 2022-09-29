Gambia: Wrestling Association Opens 2022/2023 Season

29 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw

The Gambia Wrestling Association (GWA) on Monday 26th September 2022 officially opened The Gambia's 2022/2023 wrestling season.

The association made the official declaration in a statement signed by Mama Faal, assistant secretary general of the association and referred to all stakeholders. The news came on the sidelines of the body's Annual General Meeting.

"Following another successful AGM held on Saturday 24 September at the PIA Hall, The Gambia Wrestling Association informs all stakeholders that the 2022-2023 Wrestling Season is declared open effective Monday 26th September, 2022," it stated.

"This marks a period when wrestlers, managers, coaches and promoters renew their licences and when newcomers into the industry register to get their practising licence from the association, which is an alliance of stakeholders in the wrestling sports."

Meanwhile, club forms can be collected at the GWA office. Clubs must collect, fill and return their forms before being recognised as an existing club.

Furthermore, wrestlers must also provide medical certificate which shows that they are fit and healthy to practice in the sport before they are issue with a licence.

While assuring all stakeholders of its continued commitment and dedication to the betterment of the sport, The Gambia Wrestling Association wished everyone a successful 2022-2023 wrestling season.

